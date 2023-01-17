Thane: Family booked for power theft worth Rs 17.68 lakh

An offence has been registered against three members of a family owning a building in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity.

Based on a complaint lodged by officials of a state-owned power company, an offence under the Indian Electricity Act was registered on Sunday, the station house officer of Ambernath police station said.

The family had attacked the MSEDCL officials and staff when they had arrived at the building for inspection, he said.

During the check, officials found that 72,332 units of power, worth Rs 17.68 lakh had been stolen by the family, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.