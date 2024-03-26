Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Temporary Shed in Saket, No Injuries Reported

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell around 12:08 a.m. on March 26, 2024, from Rustomjee Fire Station, a fire broke out in a temporary shed made of tarpaulin erected by M/s. S.S.P.L. Pvt. Ltd. company (owners: Mr. Goyal and Mr. Joshi, shed size: 31x5 feet) near Meeran Banquets building, close to Saket Tower, behind Rustomjee Fire Station in the Saket area of Thane West. The shed was being used for workers' accommodation and storage of company materials during the Saket Bridge repair work.

At the incident site, Rabodi police personnel, Disaster Management Cell staff with one pickup vehicle, fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle, high-rise fire vehicle, rescue vehicle, and water tanker vehicle were present. No injuries were reported. Around 25 workers of M/s. S.S.P.L. Pvt. Ltd. were residing in the erected shed. They evacuated immediately after the fire for safety reasons.

A fire broke out in a temporary shed made of tarpaulin erected by M/s. S.S.P.L. Pvt. Ltd. company near Meeran Banquets building, close to Saket Tower, behind Rustomjee Fire Station in the Saket area of Thane West.

The fire engulfed the stored materials (approximately 15x5 feet area) in the shed, including polymer chemicals, chemicals used for fiber manufacturing, thinners, grinders, breakers, and other materials. The fire brigade personnel and Disaster Management Cell staff extinguished the blaze around 1:15 a.m. The situation is under control.