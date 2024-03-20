Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi on Tuesday night (March 19). Fire tenders at the spot at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Watch Video

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in #Bhiwandi of Thane district, #Maharashtra. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/O8wo0ElYuA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2024

According to reports, a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi. Eight warehouses, including four scrap warehouses and four shops, were engulfed in the blaze. The shops included a wooden plywood, hotel, and tea shop.

Two fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. The fire reportedly destroyed many vehicles. The Narpoli police also reached the scene.