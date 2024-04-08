Thane: Flyover Crucial for Traffic Flow to be Completed by August 15, Inspected by Municipal Commissioner

It has been decided to complete the work on the flyover being constructed under the Station Area Development Improvement Scheme, which is crucial for smooth traffic flow in the Thane East area, by August 15th. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao inspected the progress of this work on Saturday.

This is a Smart City project and the Kanhaiyanagar to Siddharth Nagar stretch of this 2.21 km long flyover has been completed. The work at Kopri on the railway route is remaining, and this work has been started on a war footing. The underground passage to service road section is in the final stage.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao Inspected Site:

Commissioner Rao reads the layout of the entire project at Kanhaiyanagar. He took information about the work being done through the railway. After that, he inspected the completed portion of the flyover. He also reviewed the construction status in the station area from the flyover.

During this inspection visit, Smart City's Chief Executive Officer and Additional Commissioner (1) Sandip Malvi, Chief Technical Officer Pravin Papalkar, Deputy City Engineer Shubhangi Kesvani, Executive Engineer Dhananjay Mode, Sudhir Gaikwad and other officials were present.

Later, Commissioner Rao visited the Kopri cremation ground, garden, and amphitheater. The Commissioner also inspected the construction status at the new Thane railway station and the surrounding area. Commissioner Rao clarified that a meeting will be convened soon regarding the obstacles in this work, pending works from the railways, and the rehabilitation of project-affected families.