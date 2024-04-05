Thane Rural Police Bust Illegal Country Liquor Brewery Worth Rs 2,55,000 Ahead Lok Sabha Elections

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Local Crime Branch of Thane Rural Police conducted a raid and busted an illegal country liquor brewery operating in the jungles near Kalvar village in Bhiwandi taluka. The action comes in line with the directives issued by Dr. D. S. Swami, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, and Dr. Dipali Dhate, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, to crack down on unlawful activities like illicit liquor, gambling, and drug trafficking in the district ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Based on specific inputs, the team raided a clandestine location where Balaram Shankar Mhatre, a resident of Kalvar village, was operating an illegal country liquor brewery near a kachcha road leading from Kalvar to Kevani Diva village

During the operation, the police seized a massive haul of materials used for brewing country liquor illegally. The seizure included 30 plastic and metal drums, each filled with 200 liters of a mixture containing jaggery and chemicals, amounting to a total of 6,000 liters of the brewing mixture. Additionally, a large iron vessel used for distillation, valued at around Rs. 2,000, was also recovered.

The total value of the seized materials is estimated to be around Rs. 2,55,000. Balaram Shankar Mhatre has been apprehended, and further investigation is underway by the Bhiwandi Police Station.This crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing is part of the Thane Rural Police's concerted efforts to curb unlawful activities and maintain law and order in the district ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.