Thane: Forest dept conducts raid and seized two tonnes of Khair wood logs in farmhouse

In the Thane region of Maharashtra, the police and the forest department raided a farmhouse and seized two tonnes of Khair wood logs that were being sold illegally for about Rs. 1.50 lakh.

The raid was conducted in Padgha on Wednesday, he said. Khair wood is used for extraction of kattha, which is one of the essential ingredients of making paan, an after-food mouth freshener. The wood and bark of this tree are also used for medicinal purposes.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials and a team of police raided the farmhouse, where the smuggled Khair wood was found stocked. A total of two tonnes of wood worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized, the police official said.

An offence against the owner of the farmhouse, identified as Sahil Chiklekar, was registered under various sections of the Indian Forest Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. Range Forest Officer Shaikesh Deore said investigation into the case is being conducted.