Thane: Gas agency employee killed his colleague following quarrel in Navi Mumbai

Gas agency employee allegedly killed his colleague following a quarrel in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Rabale area when the accused allegedly hit the 45-year-old victim and attacked his private parts with a sharp weapon, senior police inspector Sudhir Patil from Rabale MIDC police station said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that hunt was on for the accused.

