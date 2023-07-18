Thane: Man beaten to death, succumbs to injuries

The occurrence of criminal incidents in Ulhasnagar is witnessing a steady rise. Reports of murder, assaults, and robberies have become common occurrences. In a recent incident, a man was subjected to a violent beating by a group of individuals following a physical altercation. Tragically, the man lost his life as a result of the attack. The incident occurred in the Camp No. 4 area of Ulhasnagar. The Vitthalwadi Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the information received, Rajesh Kukreja, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp No. 4 area, was heading home on Sunday night. At that time, Rajesh accidentally bumped into some youngsters near Satramdas Hospital. In response to this altercation, the group ruthlessly assaulted Rajesh with physical blows. As a result of this assault, Rajesh Kukreja sustained severe injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Rajesh, who had suffered serious injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment. However, due to the critical nature of his condition, he was transferred to a major hospital in Mumbai. Unfortunately, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. Upon learning of this incident, Rajesh's family lodged a complaint with the Vitthalwadi Police Station. They filed a complaint against the youths involved in the assault.

Based on the complaint filed by Rajesh's son, the Vitthalwadi Police have lodged a case against Bala alias Sameer Gaikwad, Gaurav Godia, and Manish Duseja. Following the incident, the accused individuals had fled. The police are currently conducting a search for the absconding suspects. This incident has caused a stir in Ulhasnagar. Meanwhile, last month, a young individual was murdered in Ulhasnagar station area following a heated argument. The police had promptly apprehended the suspects involved in this case.