Thane: Man rapes dog in Ulhasnagar, booked

Another heartbreaking case of apathy for stray dogs has come from Ulhasnagar. A stray dog was allegedly raped by a man near Gaikwad Pada in the city.

Pravin Tambe, the accused, has been missing from his home in Camp No. 5, Gaikwad Pada, Section 36. Ulhasnagar police have charged him with violating Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

An accused booked under Sec. 377 could be sentenced to life imprisonment or maximum jail sentence of 10 years with a fine.

He was reportedly booked after a video went viral and was found by an animal welfare group. Strays of Ulhas member Raj Chotwani filed a complaint against the accused.