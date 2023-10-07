Thane: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for raping six-year-old daughter

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. Special judge D S Deshmukh on Friday convicted the 31-year-old accused of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping his daughter who was six years old at the time of the assault.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the accused. Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre informed the court that the accused, a resident of Kalwa, raped his daughter on December 2, 2017, and warned her not to tell anyone about the assault.

Based on the complaint by the child's mother, the police registered the offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act and arrested the accused. Five witnesses were examined during the trial and the medical reports supported the prosecution's case, she said.