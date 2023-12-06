Thane municipal commissioner directs bold Marathi signboards in city establishments

On Tuesday, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar directed nine assistant civic commissioners to ensure that businesses and establishments in the city prominently display their signboards in bold Marathi (Devnagri) script, in accordance with the rules set by the Maharashtra government.

An official release by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the responsibility of ensuring the usage of Marathi on signboards has been fixed on the civic corporation and Bangar has cited a Supreme Court ruling in this regard and issued orders. As a result, the release stated that he delegated the responsibility of ensuring adherence to the Supreme Court order to the nine assistant commissioners of Thane.

Suitable action should be taken against shops and establishments not complying with the direction of displaying their signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, said Bangar.

As per Rule 35 and Section 36C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi Devnagri script in bold letters in the state.