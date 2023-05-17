Thane: NCP MLA's personal assistant faces 2-year externment in Aher assault case

The police have issued a two-year externment order for Abhijit Pawar, the personal assistant to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. This action follows Pawar's involvement in assaulting TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher on March 15, 2023. The order specifies that Pawar is accused of six serious crimes, including extortion and attempted murder.

Abhijit Pawar, along with NCP party workers Hemant Wani, Vikram Khamkar, and Vishant Gaikwad, were served with externment notices on May 12, 2023. These notices were given by the assistant commissioner of Naupada division due to their involvement in the attack on Aher.

Following that, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde issued an externment order specifically for Abhijit Pawar out of the four individuals. The order prohibits them from entering five districts, including Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Raigad, Palghar, and Thane.

According to reports, On May 15, a team from Naupada police left Abhijit Pawar at Vathar village in Satara, according to a Naupada station police officer who did not wished to be named.

Aher was assaulted following the circulation of an alleged audio clip in which he was heard instigating the murder of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's daughter and son-in-law, which went viral on March 15. In response, four individuals, including NCP's Abhijit Pawar, allegedly assaulted Aher at the entrance of the TMC headquarters. Naupada Police filed a case against seven people, including Awhad, for charges such as attempted murder and obstruction of government work.

Following the incident, the Thane court released on bail the four individuals involved, including Abhijit Pawar.