Thane: Police arrest 18 Bangladeshi nationals for Illegal stay

After being found living illegally in the country, police arrested 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including ten women, in Maharashtra's Thane district. The arrest was made by Navi Mumbai police on the night of March 1 and 2, an official said.

“The police had received a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals will gather to celebrate the marriage anniversary of one of them at a building in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area. Acting on it, the officials of Navi Mumbai police’s crime branch raided the premises at night," the official of Rabale police station said.

Ten women and eight men were held during the operation as they were found residing in the locality since the last around one year without any valid documents like visas and passports, he added.

According to the police, an offence under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules of 1950 has been lodged against them, and an investigation is underway.