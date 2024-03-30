Thane Police Make Arrest in Theft of Jewelry Worth 1.05 Crore by Shop Employee

Thane: The Thane police have arrested a man who allegedly stole jewelry worth Rs 1,05,55,766 from Suresh Jain's jewelry shop in Thane. 900 grams of gold ornaments have been recovered from him. The remaining jewelry is being searched. Investigations revealed that the accused was stealing jewelry only for fun.



The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Mehta, a native of Rajasthan. The complainant, Suresh Jain had employed Rahul Mehta as a salesman in his shop. Out of the jewelry given for sale to Mehta at Gaondevi Maidan, Thane, 38 small and big gold necklaces, 24 pairs of gold earrings, 03 gold chains, and 05 gold earrings total of 70 ornaments weighing 1599.470 grams and value was 1 crore 5 lakh 55 thousand 766 were reported to be missing.

Based on the complaint, Additional Commissioner of Police Vinayak Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Subhash Burse, six The investigation was carried out under the instructions and guidance of Police Commissioner Priya Dhakane, Senior Police Inspector Abhay Mahajan and Police Inspector (Crime) Kumbhar.

A search was conducted at Rahul's residence, as well as at work and relatives, and it was found that the accused had not been coming to work since March 8. His wife had also filed a missing person's complaint on March 15. Rahul, on the other hand, had switched off his mobile phone and fled fearing that the theft would be exposed. In the meantime, it was found that the accused was roaming in different places like Mira Road, Mumbai, Indore, Gujarat.

The police also monitored the movements of the accused's relatives, friends, and wife. Around the same time, the police received information that the accused was coming to Mira Road to meet his girlfriend. Accordingly, a trap was laid on March 26 and he was taken into custody. He has been arrested and remanded in police custody till March 30.

Investigations revealed that the accused had sold the stolen jewelry to other jewelers. It has also come to light that he is having fun with the money he got from it. Of the stolen jewelry, 26 necklaces, 21 earrings, and three neckchains were recovered from the accused.