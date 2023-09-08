Thane: Police turn 'Govindas' to Break dahi handi, festival sees unique twist

In a unique turn of events, police personnel on duty took on the roles of 'Govindas' during the 'Dahi Handi' festival in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident unfolded on Thursday as part of the widely celebrated festival marking Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.

The festival tradition involves forming multi-storeyed human pyramids to reach suspended clay pots filled with curd. Groups of participants, known as 'Govindas,' vie to break these pots for a cash prize.

At Anand Dighe Chowk in Bhiwandi, a clash arose between local groups from Chavindra village and Nagaon, both eager to break the dahi handi. Police personnel intervened to resolve the dispute and decided to break the pot themselves.

A two-tiered human pyramid was formed with police officers, and one of them successfully broke the dahi handi, earning a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The prize money was then equally distributed between the initially competing groups, according to reports.

This unusual occurrence added an unexpected twist to the Dahi Handi festival, showcasing unity and creativity as the police stepped in to maintain order and uphold the festive spirit.