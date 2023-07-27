Thane railway station overcrowded as heavy rains slow down local trains

Mumbai and Thane have been experiencing heavy rainfall since morning. The surrounding areas of Mumbai are also facing torrential rains. As a consequence of the heavy downpour, there have been disruptions in local train services. On the other hand, the heavy rainfall has slowed down local transportation, leading to a huge crowd at Thane railway station. The increasing congestion at the station has prompted the police to urge commuters to head home quickly.

Mumbai and Thane have been experiencing heavy rainfall since morning, causing waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas. The railway tracks of local trains in various parts of Mumbai-Thane are underwater. As a consequence, local traffic has been disrupted, leading to delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

Commuters are encountering significant difficulties in reaching their homes due to the delay in local trains. Boarding overcrowded trains has become a challenging task for commuters as local trains are running behind schedule. Additionally, the heavy rains have caused a surge in passenger numbers at Thane railway station on the Central Railway line. In response to the escalating crowd at the station, the police administration is urging passengers not to rush to the station but to take the available trains to reach home as quickly as possible.