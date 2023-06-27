Thane: Roof of Ambernath Sports Complex collapses amid heavy rainfall

The roof of the sports complex in Ambernath taluka has collapsed entirely, and the incident is attributed to heavy rainfall. Sports enthusiasts have expressed concerns that the accident occurred due to substandard construction work carried out on the sports complex. Surprisingly, a structural audit of the building was conducted by the Public Works Department just a month ago, which deemed the structure to be in good condition. However, the collapse of the roof has raised doubts regarding the quality of work performed by the department responsible for the audit.

A magnificent indoor game shed was established within the premises of the Taluka Sports Complex, situated at the heart of both the Ambernath and Badlapur towns. This spacious shed facilitated various indoor sports activities, including badminton, table tennis, and more. Additionally, the administrative office of the sports complex was housed in the same facility. The shed was constructed using sturdy iron sheets and columns, with half-walls providing partial enclosure. However, in recent days, visible cracks had started to appear in the equipment used for indoor games, leading to complaints from sports enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, the neglect of these concerns ultimately resulted in the complete collapse of the indoor game shed during heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but this incident has shed light on the poor quality of workmanship exhibited in the construction of the sports complex. Furthermore, it has brought to attention the apparent negligence in the maintenance of the sports complex by the administration.