Thane: Speeding car collision leaves parents injured near Fatima school in Ambarnath

Around 3 pm, a car collided with another car near the entrance of Fatima School in Ambarnath, subsequently striking a bike. The incident occurred just five minutes before the scheduled school dismissal, resulting in injuries to two female parents who were waiting for their children near the entrance. Concerned parents swiftly transported them to a nearby hospital. The car's driver was apprehended by alert auto drivers who were waiting outside the school, preventing any attempts to escape. The police have arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and completed the necessary documentation. The precise cause of the accident remains uncertain.