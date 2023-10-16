Thane: Three escape unharmed as car bursts into flames

Three persons had a narrow escape when a car they were travelling in caught fire in Maharashtra’s Thane district, civic officials said on Monday. The car was completely damaged in the incident which took place late Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, PTI reported.

According to reports, the car was travelling on the Shilphata-Mahape road at 11.47 pm when the driver noticed smoke emerging. Without delay, the driver stopped the car and exited. Subsequently, the driver requested the two male passengers also to exit the vehicle. A few minutes later, the car ignited in flames. Following the alert, local firefighters and the disaster management team swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire in around 15 minutes. Fortunately, no one suffered injuries during the incident.