Thane: Three Injured as Electric Motorbike Battery Explosion Causes Roof and Wall Collapse in House

Civic officials in Thane district of Maharashtra reported that two women and a man sustained injuries following an explosion of an electric motorbike battery in a house. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, causing the roof of the house to collapse along with its common wall adjoining another house, according to Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell. The explosion took place at a residence situated in a chawl (row tenement) within the Shanti Nagar locality of Kalwa area.

At around 10.30 pm, the battery exploded, the official said, adding that it was not yet known if it was kept in the house for charging purpose. A 28-year-old woman residing in the house where the battery collapsed, and a 66 year-old man and a woman aged 56 staying in the neighbouring house were injured, he said.



Upon receiving the alert, local firefighters and the disaster management cell team swiftly responded to the scene. The three injured individuals were promptly taken to the civic-operated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for medical treatment. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, as stated by the official.