Thane: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in These Areas on Thursday, Details Inside

Due to urgent repair work on the Barvi Gravity Channel of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's water supply scheme from Katai Naka, the water supply will be shut down for a total of 24 hours from Thursday 12.00 pm on 18/04/2024 to Friday 12.00 pm on 19/04/2024.

In the Thane Municipal Corporation area, water is provided by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to Mumbra, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada, and parts of Wagale wards. During the upcoming shutdown, water supply will be suspended for 24 hours in Diva, Mumbra (excluding some areas of Ward No. 26 and 31), and Kalwa ward within the Thane Municipal Corporation. Additionally, Rupdevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar in Wagale ward, and Kolshet Khalcha village in Manpada ward will also be affected.

Residents should be aware that water pressure will be reduced for 1 to 2 days following the resumption of supply. It is advised to use water judiciously and collaborate with the Thane Municipal Corporation during this period of interruption, as appealed by the Municipal Corporation to the citizens.