Thane: TMC announces 24-hour water cut on Jan 30

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced a 24-hour water outage on Monday, January 30, due to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) maintenance work.

According to an official statement issued by MIDC, this work is being carried out to upgrade and strengthen the Jambhul water treatment plant.

सोमवारी ठाण्यातील काही भागांचा पाणीपुरवठा 24 तासांसाठी बंद (१/७) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) January 27, 2023

"In order to make some additions to the first phase of this work, on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to Tuesday, January 31, a shutdown will be conducted until 12 p.m. As a result, the water supply will be shut off for 24 hours during this period," the order further added.

Water service will be interrupted in the Thane Municipal Corporation's Diva Ward Committee and Mumbra Ward Committee areas from Mumbra Bypass to Muna Firebridge (Kismat Colony, Chand Nagar, MM Valley) during this time.

या शटडाऊनमुळे सोमवार दि. ३०/०१/२०२३ रात्री १२.०० ते मंगळवार दि. ३१/०१/२०२३ रात्री १२.०० वाजेपर्यंत ठाणे महानगरपालिकेतील दिवा प्रभाग समिती व मुंब्रा प्रभाग समितीमधील मुंब्रा बायपास पासून मुना फायरबिग्रेड पर्यंत (किस्मत कॉलनी, चांद नगर, एम. एम. व्हॅली. (6/7) — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) January 27, 2023

The letter also mentioned that due to the above-mentioned shutdown, there is the possibility of a low-pressure water supply for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply is restored. As a result, the civic body has advised people to store water properly.

The MIDC had previously announced that the water supply to most cities and industrial estates in the area would be cut off on Friday owing to planned technical work at the Jambhul treatment plant. However, it was later postponed.