Thane: TMC to Resume Demolition Drive Against Illegal Structures in Mumbra and Diva on April 15

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will restart its demolition drive against unauthorized constructions on April 15th, with a focus on the areas of Mumbra and Diva. The initiative, ordered by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, aims to remove illegal structures that pose a threat to public safety during natural disasters. Commissioner Rao has been visiting ward committee offices, including those in Mumbra and Diva, to assess their operations.

Mumbra Faces Scrutiny for Old Buildings

Mumbra has a significant number of aging buildings that raise safety concerns. Of the 40 unauthorized constructions identified in the past 15 months, only eight have been demolished. Demolition procedures are underway for 14, while 18 remain occupied.

The situation with dangerous buildings is even more critical. Mumbra has six structures deemed extremely dangerous, with two still occupied despite warnings. Additionally, there are 100 classified as dangerous, though repairs have begun on eight.

Diva Also Targeted in Drive

While not as severe as Mumbra, Diva has also seen unauthorized constructions. In the last 15 months, the TMC has taken action against 273 such structures. While 32 have been demolished and 54 vacated, a significant number (187) remain occupied.

Focus on Monsoon Preparedness

Given the unpredictable monsoon forecast with potentially heavy rainfall, the TMC is emphasizing emergency preparedness in Mumbra. This includes developing a detailed plan for temporary housing, food security, and transportation during the monsoon season. A designated nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate with NGOs and private construction companies to secure resources.