Thane: Two women arrested for trafficking underage girls into prostitution

After receiving information from a social activist, a sting operation was conducted at Anil Palace Lodging and Boarding in Kalyan. Undercover officers were able to rescue two minors who were being sold for Rs1.5 lakh each. The two women involved in the illegal activity, Anju Sisodia and Sonia Sisodia, both aged 35 and living in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, were arrested.

During the interrogation, the arrested women reportedly stated that they resorted to flesh trade as they were facing financial difficulties. Following the incident, a case has been registered by the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.