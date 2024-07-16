Thane Vegetable Seller's Son Cracks CA Exam; Heartwarming Video of Him Hugging Mother Goes Viral

A Heartwarming moment for the mother of Yogesh, who passed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination. A video of him and his mother hugging with crying in joy has went viral on social media after the Maharashtra PWD minister Ravindra Chavan shared the 47-seconds clip highlighting his remarkable achievement.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too expressed happiness about the news. Yogesh, son of Neerabai Thombare, sells vegetables on the street in Thane's Dombivli East near Mumbai. She said few days before she does not aware about the CA exams or the profession is all about.

Dombivli Vegetables Seller's Son Becomes CA

Over the past few days, after Dombivli MLA posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) about the success of the veggie vendor's son, people from the area who usually came to buy vegetables stopped to chat and congratulate Thombare. "That's when I realised this must be some achievement," Neerabai said in Marathi, wiping the tears to her saree pallu. "People now tell me that it is hard to pass this exam," said Thombare.

Soon after Yogesh got his marksheet last Thursday, he and a friend rushed to his mother tell her about his success. On hearing the good news, she hugged her son Yogesh in the middle of the market, and both of them got emotional. A video of this emotional moment shot by the friend has gone viral on social media.