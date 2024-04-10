Thane Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Shut Down for 24 Hours in These Areas on April 15

Residents in the Uthalsar Prabhag Samiti of the Thane Municipal Corporation are advised to prepare for a 24-hour water supply suspension starting Monday, April 15 at 8 a.m. till Tuesday, April 16.

The disruption is due to essential maintenance work on the K-Villa Nala bridge, which necessitates the shifting of the main distribution pipeline carrying water from the jail water tank. Consequently, the Water Supply Department has scheduled the shutdown to relocate and reconnect the affected pipeline.

Affected areas during this period include Rabodi No. 1 and 2, K-Villa, Akashganga, Panchganga, Uthalsar, Central Jail premises, Police Line, N.K.T. College premises, Kharkar Ali, and Police High School areas in Naupada.

Following the shutdown, residents may experience low-pressure water supply for one to two days until regular service resumes. Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation urge citizens to stock up on water and use it wisely during this period.