Thane Weather Update: City To Face Prolonged Heatwave, Maximum Temperature Soaring to 39 Degrees Celsius Today

Thane remains in the relentless grip of a heatwave, as per the latest seven-day forecast released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Today is anticipated to be yet another scorching day, with the mercury soaring to a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, accompanied by predominantly clear skies. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Thane residents can expect the punishing heat to persist throughout the upcoming week, as per the latest forecast. Maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. Only occasional partly cloudy periods are anticipated, offering brief respite from the unyielding sunshine.

Tomorrow, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and maximum temperature around 37 degree Celsius. On April15, the highs could climb to 39°C.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the dangerous heat by staying hydrated, limiting strenuous outdoor activities, checking on elderly neighbors, and keeping cool indoors if possible. The oppressive temperatures show no sign of breaking over the next seven days at least.

