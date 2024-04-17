Thane Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning as Temperatures Set to Reach 40°C
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2024 09:30 AM2024-04-17T09:30:43+5:302024-04-17T09:31:44+5:30
Thane residents are preparing for an impending heatwave, as temperatures are forecasted to soar to a remarkable 40°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heat Wave warning due to this extreme heat, advising citizens to take essential precautions. Alongside, the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain at a warm 27°C, intensifying the discomfort.
The most recent weather forecast has raised concern with an alarming prediction of a week-long period of scorching temperatures, potentially reaching unprecedented levels. Thermometers are expected to soar uncomfortably high, with maximum temperatures forecasted to hover around 39°C on the 18th and 36°C from the 19th to the 22nd of April.
Experts warn that such prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes are among the most common dangers associated with heatwaves.