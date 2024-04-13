Thane Weather Update: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature To Hit 37°C Today

Thane residents have been on a weather whirlwind lately, as temperatures have been fluctuating dramatically. After enduring scorching highs, there's finally some relief with partly cloudy skies. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Thane can anticipate a blend of sunshine and clouds today. The mercury is expected to soar to approximately 37°C, while the minimum temperature will settle around 23°C.

As of 8:30 am today, Thane has experienced no rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to recorded weather data. However, just three days ago, on April 10, the mercury soared to a scorching 39.2°C, hinting at the possibility of an impending heat wave in the area.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests that the temperature rollercoaster will continue. On April 16, the maximum temperature is expected to reach a whopping 39°C, with mainly clear skies adding to the intensity of the heat.

Over the coming week, the minimum temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 24°C, offering some respite during the night and early morning hours.However, the daytime will remain hot and sunny, with maximum temperatures hovering between 36°C and 39°C throughout the week.

