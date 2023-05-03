Thane: Woman burned to death in auto-rickshaw fire

An auto-rickshaw collided with a road divider in Thane and subsequently caught fire, on Wednesday. Tragically, an unidentified woman passenger who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw was burned to death in the incident.

At 5:45 am on Ghodbunder Road in the Gaimukh area, an auto-rickshaw accident occurred, causing the driver of the vehicle to sustain serious burn injuries.

As the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Thane city to Bhayandar, the driver lost control of the vehicle's wheels, causing it to collide with a road divider and subsequently catch fire.

Unfortunately, a woman passenger was unable to escape the vehicle and died as a result of the fire. The driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Rajesh Kumar (45), sustained severe burns. According to the official, the vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The local fire department and RDMC team were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene, managing to extinguish the flames in just half an hour. The driver was immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the woman's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination, as authorities worked to identify her.