Thane: Woman's headless body found in bag at Uttan beach

In an shocking incident, a hedaless woman's body was found in a travel bag at Uttan Beach in in Maharashtra's Thane district at around 8 am on Friday morning.

The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station said. Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police, following which it was sent for post-mortem, he said. The woman was clothed in a t-shirt and had religious symbols tattooed on her right arm, the official said.

The Uttan Sagari police have initiated the investigation and are currently probing whether the bag containing the body of a young woman came flowing into the water or someone threw it away. As Uttan police officials are trying to get some leads into the matter, further details are awaited.