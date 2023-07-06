Thane: Women injured after hospital ceiling plaster falls on her

An official reported on Thursday that a 65-year-old woman was hurt when plaster from the hospital's ceiling in Kalwa, Thane district, fell on her.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Manisha Nagar and the woman, who was part of the facility's housekeeping team, was treated there itself, TMC district disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

According to the RDMC, the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell in Thane at around 11:35 am. The hospital is a ground floor establishment situated in the Pratibha Society, a four-story building that is approximately 25 years old.

A civic team visited the site to find out about the structural details of the hospital, he added. He claimed that a woman working as a cleaner at Krishnai Hospital was hurt in the event, although just slightly. Sandhyabai Bapu Padekar, a 68-year-old inhabitant of Kalwa, Thane, has been named as the injured woman. She was hurt in the head and left hand. She received immediate medical attention, and she is now being treated.