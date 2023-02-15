Thane: Youth accused of eve-teasing beaten by two girls on Valentine's Day

While everyone celebrated Valentine's Day on Tuesday, a video of two females beating a young eve-teaser went viral on social media. The video was shot in Vadavali village, Thane district, Kalyan. The video shows two girls kicking the youngster and hitting him with a broom.

The event occurred in Kalyan's Vadavali village near the Ambivali railway station. When a passer-by enquired about the situation with one of the girls, it was found that the young boy was reportedly eve-teasing and defaming the girls.

A police officer from Khadakpada police station in Kalyan said, "As of now, no complaint has been lodged against the boy by the two girls and their families. We will check the viral video of the girl beating the eve-teaser and will accordingly take action on the accused."

One of the villagers from Vadavali village said, "The incident of the eve-teasing has increased in the area and we have complained to the local police about it. The police officials have assured the action against the eve-teaser in coming days."