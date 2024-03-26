Thane's Air Quality Improves Despite Rising Temperatures

Thane's air quality has improved in recent days, despite rising temperatures. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) has been below average for the past few days, indicating a satisfactory picture of improving air quality. In the past month, the city's air quality has fluctuated between moderate and polluted categories. However, the current AQI is 127, which falls in the moderate polluted category.

Various development works are still underway in the city, including metro and road construction. These activities, along with daily traffic congestion, had previously contributed to rising pollution levels.

To combat pollution, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued guidelines on November 7, 2023, and has been implementing them since then. Accordingly, due to the measures taken to control pollution at the construction sites, road cleaning, etc., and other measures, the AQI of Thane seems to be improving.

The air quality in the Ghodbunder, Teen Hath Naka, and Upvan areas of the TMC limits falls in the moderate polluted category. The TMC has claimed that the air quality in the Teen Hath Naka area has improved in recent days, with the AQI falling from 151 to 138. The AQI in the Upvan area has also shown a slight improvement. The AQI in the Ghodbunder area also falls in the moderate polluted category. The AQI in all three areas has been fluctuating this month, but it has shown an improvement compared to the last few months.