Thane’s Hariyali Lake: A Pride of Chendani Koliwada

Thane boasts many lakes with histories stretching back centuries. One of the oldest, Hariyali Lake, is a source of pride for Chendani Koliwada residents. Nestled next to Thane Railway Station's eastern side, this lesser-known spot has a fascinating story.

During summers, the lakebed would dry completely. However, with the monsoon's arrival, accumulated water would vanish beneath a carpet of tiny leafy plants (hariyali, meaning greenery). This seasonal transformation likely inspired the lake's name. The lake supports 10 to 15 fish varieties, often sold in the Wagle Estate area.

Historical Significance

The first railway journey in India steamed off from Mumbai to Thane in 1853, with water from Hariyali Lake used for the steam engine at that time. The lake once extended up to platform no. 5 of Thane Railway Station until 1996. However, as the Thane station expanded, the area of Hariyali gradually diminished. Earlier, the lake spanned five acres, but now it covers approximately 2.5 acres, according to Manish Prabhakar, a contractor residing near the lake who takes care of it.

In the past, the lake boasted five to six wells that local women used for washing clothes, and children used them for playing. Additionally, swimming competitions were held inside the lake from 1960 to 1980, as recalled by Girish Koli, a local resident.

Present Condition

Today, the L-shaped lake remains filled year-round with natural water flow. There's one aerator inside, and fish farming activities take place. "Many fish varieties like Rohu, Katla, Gappi, and Channa [replaces Chilapi] are found here," Koli says. "Many birds visit too. This is the only lake in Thane's eastern area."

On the western bank, at the ground floor of Sudarshan Society, stands a functioning temple dedicated to a local deity. To the east is the historic Thane Railway Station, with the railway colony to the north and Chendani Koliwada to the south. The nearby Shri Vitthal Mandir, established in 1465 on Anand Bharati Path, adds to the area's historical significance. The lake's surroundings are steeped in historical, cultural, educational, and social ties.

Beautification Efforts

For the past year, beautification work under the AMRUT 2.0 mission has been underway. This includes a new jogging track, upgraded garden areas, additional CCTV cameras, and floodlights. However, residents have expressed concern about decreased water levels due to construction.

They urge the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to hire more staff to maintain cleanliness and water quality. While pollution control officers visit the lake, and water samples are tested regularly, residents believe more needs to be done for long-term preservation. "In the past, the water from this lake was used for drinking purposes. Even after the beautification work is completed, with proper management, TMC can establish a water filtering system to make optimal use of the lake water, which can also help alleviate the water crisis," says Koli.