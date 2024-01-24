Thane's Noise Pollution Soars 21%, Despite Improvements in Air and Water Quality

Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) latest environmental report paints a sad picture of the city's ecological health, revealing a concerning increase in noise pollution while showing improvement in air and water quality. The report indicates a 21% surge in average noise levels compared to last year, with areas like Court Naka, designated as a quiet zone, and Vartak Nagar, witnessing the most significant spikes. Air pollution and noise pollution is mostly observed at construction sites. Deputy environment officer Vidya Sawant told LokmatTimes.com, “Road washing is going on across the city. We are taking action on builders who violate pollution control norms. We have given instructions to constructors regarding 25 feet high barricading and green net is made compulsory.”

Vartak Nagar residents expressed their displeasure over the rising noise pollution. Construction work is going by Narang Builders at Vartak Nagar since last year and the sound level is over 100dB which is overshooting the permeable limit. Hemant More, Secretary of Dosti Vihar Housing Complex told LokmatTimes.com, “Despite writing letters to TMC officials, they don’t take any strict action against the Narang Builders. Why there is no sound protection cordoning? The construction work continues till late night also. Hundreds of families are affected due to the noise pollution. It has been observed that Patlipada, Hiranandani Estate Junction is getting choked up daily. Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada are getting included in the traffic jam junction list increasing the air and noise pollution. LokmatTimes.com observed that there silent zones in Thane are also turning noisy. Jupiter Hospital comes under a silence zone. As it is close to Viviana mall. there is lot of traffic noise at the hospital. Despite continuous honking, no concrete action has been taken by the TMC.

Air Quality Deteriorates in Kopri Ward Area

Last year, the air quality at Kopri ward area was 137. However, the air quality this year is 206, which is polluted. This is likely due to the high volume of traffic in the area. Sawant told, “Yes, it is true the air is polluted in Kopri. The construction work of the SATIS bridge work is going on. Under this project flyover is being built from Tuljabhavani Temple at Kopri railway bridge to Sinchan Bhawan area at Kopri.”In the air quality category, the city's residential, commercial, and industrial areas all have satisfactory air quality. The air quality at the Kisannagar Chowk was 239 last year. It has improved to 137 this year. According to the environmental report, the air quality in the areas of Cadbury Naka, Nitin Company, Mulund Check Naka, Balkum Naka, Retibunder, Shilphata, Kalyanphata has also improved significantly compared to last year.



84% of Water Samples Found Safe to Drink

The quality of stored water has also been checked, and according to this, 27,796 samples have been checked. Of these, 84% of the samples were found to be safe to drink, while 16% of the samples were found to be unsafe to drink. However, the report warned that water from coupon pipes in apartment complexes should only be used for secondary purposes, such as laundry and gardening, and should not be consumed without treatment. LokmatTimes.com reported about 15 patients diagnosed with water-borne diseases last month in Brahmand. Though the TMC’s report suggests positive signs, citizens raise concerns over the water quality and a need for regular water testing by muncipal officials.

Rise in the number of Vehicles

The number of vehicles in the TMC area has increased by eight to ten percent compared to last year. The number of two-wheelers is 70,832. The number of electric vehicles has also been increasing in the last few years. According to this, 4,652 electric vehicles were purchased last year.

The increase in noise pollution is due to traffic congestion, unnecessary honking, ongoing construction work, and DJs playing loudly during festivals and events, according to the environmental report.



