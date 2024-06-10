The Journey Of 'Highway Man' Nitin Gadkari As He's Retained In Union Cabinet For Third Time

From humble beginnings in Nagpur to becoming one of the top leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Gadkari's journey is a testament to dedication and vision. Trained by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Gadkari is set to become a minister for the third term in the Narendra Modi government, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Known for his candidness and ability to speak his mind, the 66-year-old Gadkari stands out as the "Highway-Man of India" due to his exceptional performance in the infrastructure sector. Over the past decade, he has been instrumental in the construction of more than 90,000 km of national highways and 30,000 km of new roads, directly impacting the lives of common people. His practical approach and relentless work ethic have made his contributions visible and tangible.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Gadkari expressed his commitment to helping people in every possible way, striving to bring about positive changes in their lives. The BJP has acknowledged his dedication by granting him a third term from Nagpur, the geographical center of India and home to the RSS headquarters.

Gadkari first gained prominence as the Public Works Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999. During this period, he spearheaded the construction of 55 flyovers in Mumbai and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a landmark project. He also played a pivotal role in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana while serving as the Chairman of the National Rural Road Development Committee under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Gadkari's organizational skills and ability to get things done propelled him to the position of BJP President in 2009. Since his debut in the Lok Sabha from Nagpur in 2014, he has handled several key portfolios, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj. As the longest-serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways (2014-2024), he has given a significant push to infrastructure development in India.

Despite losing some ministries like Shipping and Ganga Rejuvenation over the years, Gadkari's influence remains strong due to his no-nonsense attitude and effective management. His work transcends political boundaries, earning him respect across party lines.

Before his foray into national politics, Gadkari served as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council from the Nagpur Graduates' constituency from 1989 to 2014. As a state minister, he focused on constructing all-weather roads and addressing malnutrition in the Melghat area of Vidarbha. Notable projects during his tenure include the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 54 flyovers in Mumbai, and the conceptualization of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Currently, the greenfield expressway projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana phase 1 are in various phases of completion, further testament to Gadkari's enduring legacy in transforming India's infrastructure landscape.