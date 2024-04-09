“There Is an Attempt To Turn Lion Into a Fox”: Vijay Wadettiwar Reacts on Raj Thackeray Joining BJP-Led Alliance

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, expressed concerns regarding reports suggesting the possibility of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Wadettiwar stated, "In Maharashtra, we see him (Raj Thackeray) as a lion. We don't know whether there is an attempt to make the lion a fox or to cage the lion."

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) said on reports about Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) likely joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.



Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thackeray conducted discussions with party officials on this matter, and the outcomes of these discussions were kept undisclosed. The anticipation regarding whether MNS will align with the Grand Alliance persists and is expected to be resolved during the Gudi Padwa rally.

The MNS released a video teaser ahead of the Gudi Padwa rally. Raj Thackeray is narrating the video, "The last few weeks have been a lot of talk and debate about our party. I looked at it quietly. You, too, may have been left in a quandary by asking questions. But now it's time to talk about it all. It's time to tell you exactly what's happening, what's happening,"