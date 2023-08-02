‘There is no other leader with popularity like PM Modi says, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Drawing positive comparison between, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late Rajiv Gandhi and late Indira Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday expressed that these great leaders share some similar traits. "There is no other personality in the country who has popularity like Modi ji. Look at the work he has done…, the kind of respect India gets at the global level," the deputy CM said while speaking to PTI. "Indira Gandhi used to get similar kind of respect (when she visited other countries)....Rajiv Gandhi had an image of Mr Clean. Similarly, we are seeing (that) in the form of Modi," he said. Pawar was speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Pune where PM Modi received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

Speaking on the Manipur violence and oppositions demand that PM should speak at the Parliament, he said, "Any prime minister will think of having a good atmosphere in the country from the law and order point of view. Nobody supported whatever that is happening in Manipur. The prime minister has taken cognizance of the issue. Chief Justice of India has also taken cognizance. Everyone has condemned whatever happened there. "The Centre and the Manipur government are ensuring the culprits of May 3 incident (where two women were paraded naked) are punished, he said. Praising PM for working long hours tirelessly, Pawar said. ""We have been seeing his work for the last nine years. There is no other leader with popularity like Modi at the international level. The truth is the truth. I want development. Being in an opposition party, we can stage protests and take out morchas, but the decision lies with those who are in power.'' The Award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. With this award, PM Modi became the 41st recipient of the award. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi reached Pune as part of a day-long visit. He reached Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune and offered prayers and also flagged off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, the official statement from the PMO said.



