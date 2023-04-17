They should have drunk cow urine’: Uddhav Thackeray slams RSS BJP on their hindutva ideology

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for criticising his faction for joining hands with the Congress and alleged that the RSS-BJP's Hindutva is "Gaumutradhari Hindutva".He claimed that Hindutva is about sacrificing one’s life for the country while BJP’s Hindutva is ‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva’.

"On one hand they read Hanuman Chalisa and on other hand, they go to mosques & listen Qawali, is this their Hindutva? They go and have 'Mann ki Baat in Urdu in UP, is this their Hindutva? Our Hindutva is about sacrificing life for the country," Uddhav Thackeray said, according to an ANI report, while addressing a public rally in Nagpur. Every time I am accused that I went with Congress and left Hindutva, is there no Hindu in Congress? Their (RSS-BJP) Hindutva is 'Gaumutradhari Hindutva," he added.

Referring to the an earlier incident where BJP workers had sprinkled cow urine on the venue, in Shambhajinagar, where a Maha Vikas Agadhi public meeting was held, Thackeray said, “They recently sprinkled cow urine at the place in Sambhajinagar where we conducted our public meeting. They should have drunk some cow urine, they would have become wiser, our Hindutva is about nationalism”. The BJP workers had sprinkled cow urine on the venue on April 3.

Slamming the ruling BJP government at the Centre, Thackeray said they are killing the ethos of democracy. In an obvious reference to Adani Group, Thackeray said that to the party, democracy is just to help its close associates. “When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked questions about the functioning of the Modi government, his membership of Lok Sabha was cancelled and when Kejriwal questioned Modi on several issues, he may be put behind the bars any time,” alleged Thackeray.