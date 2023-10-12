"They went with BJP due to fear of CBI and ED": Sanjay Raut on Chhagan Bhujbal

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, criticized Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader within the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), for his recent statements alleging that Sharad Pawar intended to align with the BJP after appointing his daughter, Supriya Sule, as the party's working president.

This controversy stems from events earlier in the year when Sharad Pawar resigned from his role as NCP president but later withdrew the resignation.

Raut dismissed Bhujbal's claims, suggesting that Bhujbal and other NCP leaders turned to the BJP due to their apprehension of central investigation agencies like the CBI and ED. He stated, "Why do you trust such people? They are cowards, they went with the BJP due to fear of CBI and ED."

Raut didn't hold back, accusing Bhujbal of backstabbing Sharad Pawar and labelling him a coward.

"Chhagan Bhujbal dug daggers behind Sharad Pawar's back and ran away. These are the number one cowards. A film should be made about them and it should be named 'Coward Number One'", Raut said.

Furthermore, Raut asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The INDIA Alliance has been formed especially for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and discussions related to the 2024 elections take place in the alliance meeting. I say with certainty that the BJP government will not be formed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Modi ji will not be the Prime Minister in 2024, BJP government will not remain at the centre," Raut added.

"Congress is a big party in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. So, Congress will decide whom to take along and whom not to take," he further added.