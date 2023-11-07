Thieves break into Navi Mumbai temple, make off with Rs 40,000 in cash

On Tuesday, the police reported that an incident occurred in a Ganesh temple situated in the Shirvane area of Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Two unidentified individuals broke into the temple during the early hours of Monday. They targeted the 'hundi' (offerings box) kept on the premises and allegedly stole cash amounting to around Rs 40,000. An official from the Nerul police station revealed this information, citing details from a filed complaint.

As per the temple's CCTV footage, the accused are believed to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years. One of them had covered his face with a handkerchief and the other one wore a black mask.

Based on a complaint by a trustee of the temple, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 34 (common intention). A probe was on into the case, the police added.