Third wave of corona will end in March - Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The number of corona patients in the state has been declining for the past few days. Disrupted public life is slowly returning to normal. A third wave has emerged in the state. The number of corona patients in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane has come down. On this basis, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the third wave will end in the second week of March. Rajesh Tope was present at an event in Jalna on Friday, when he interacted with the media.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Tope said, “In two days, a review meeting of the Cabinet was held on the Corona situation in the state. The last few days have seen a sharp decline in corona statistics in the state. The daily number of patients in the state has decreased from 48,000 to 10,000 to 15,000. Where there was a large number of patients, the number of patients has also been declined. Corona cases are reducing in districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad. In a big city like Mumbai, the daily number of patients has come down to five hundred and six hundred. As a result, the graph of corona patients in the state is declining. Therefore, it seems that by the month of March the third wave of corona will end in the state.

The state government has no plans to extend any restrictions in the current scenario. The government tends to reduce restrictions. Each week will see a steady decrease in phases. The meeting discussed all the restrictions imposed in the state. Restrictions have been reduced in some places. Restrictions will be gradually reduced. According to experts, the third wave is expected to end in mid-March, so the government will tend to reduce restrictions, Tope said.