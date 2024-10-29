This is Not A Contest Between Uncle and Nephew; Our Fight is With BJP: Supriya Sule On Pawar vs Pawar Battle In Baramati

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...This is democracy...This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against BJP. Our fight is not with an individual...I don't think is Pawar vs Pawar. This is NCP Maharashtra vs BJP 'invisible power'..."While the Deputy CM led a massive nomination rally and waved to the crowds from an open vehicle, the process for Yugendra Pawar was low-key, with just NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule for company apart from a few supporters.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule clarified her stance on the ongoing political tension involving NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing the growing narrative around an internal family feud, she emphasized that the NCP's fight is not with any individual or family member but against the ideological influence of BJP.

"This is democracy," Sule said, stressing the broader implications of this political contest. "This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against BJP. Our fight is not with an individual." By distancing the conflict from any personal rivalry within the Pawar family, Sule underscored that the real opposition lies in NCP's ideological differences with what she called the BJP's "invisible power" in Maharashtra. In the 2019 assembly polls, Ajit Pawar had defeated BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a record 1.67 lakh votes. Padalkar could not save his deposit.

Incidentally, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sule got a lead of 47,000 over Sunetra Pawar from Baramati assembly segment. Of the 3,77,757 voters in Baramati, some 1.86 lakh are women. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.The main electoral contest will be between two alliances, namely the Mahayuti – comprising of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) and Shive Sena (Eknath Shinde). The other alliance is the Maha Vikas Agadhi – comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar