'This Tooth is of the Tiger I Hunted in 1987': Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's Shocking Claim

Sanjay Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) MLA from Buldhana is making rounds on the internet after a clip of his interview at a Shiv Jayanti event became viral.

In the video, when talking about his attire, Gaikwad was questioned about a peculiar accessory he was seen sporting. The MLA clarified that it was the tooth of a tiger, which he was wearing as a pendant. He further commented that the tooth belonged to the tiger that Gaikwad himself hunted down in 1987. Gaikwad's shocking claim sparked various reactions across the internet with some humouring the incident while others pointed out the implications of hunting an endangered animal such as the tiger.

It is interesting to know that India has the highest number of tigers in the world. Several conservation attempts have made this feat possible. Tiger hunting has been completely prohibited in India since 1972 with the promulgation of the Wildlife Protection Act. Subsequently, Project Tiger was launched in 1973 to protect the big cats and Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand became the country's first tiger reserve. Today, the country has around 3,167 tigers living across 54 reserves.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad previously had stirred a row in political circles when he used provocative language calling for the resignation of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.