‘Those Who Disagree With My Position Are Free To Leave’: Raj Thackeray at Party Functionary Meeting After Extending Support to Mahayuti

Days after pledging 'unconditional support' to the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a highly anticipated meeting of his party's office-bearers at the MIG club in Bandra. The meeting came in light of the resignation of several party members who disagreed with Thackeray's political shift.

Firm in his decision to back the Mahayuti, Thackeray informed his party members on Saturday that those who dissent are free to leave the party.

"It was imperative to alter our stance. The support was extended due to PM Modi's strong leadership. The completion of the Ram temple during Modi's tenure is a testament to this. A long-standing demand since 1992 was completed," justified Raj Thackeray, explaining his alliance with the Mahayuti, a decision announced during the Gudi Padwa rally.

"I stated at the Gudi Padwa rally that MNS's support is for Narendra Modi. During his initial five years, due to my disagreements with some of his policies, I criticised him based on issues, without seeking anything in return. However, through this alliance, the demands of the people of Maharashtra will reach PM Modi," Thackeray reiterated.

"Though some may criticise our changing stances, they are solely driven by pertinent issues," clarified the MNS chief. Thackeray also commended the Prime Minister for his initiatives concerning the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the resignations of party functionaries following his support for the Mahayuti, Thackeray stated, "While changing stances, I must consider the welfare of the party. Those who disagree with this change are free to make their own decisions."