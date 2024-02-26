Those who have committed sins will not be spared, Says MVA Leaders Ahead of Maharashtra Budget Session

Oposition protesters are expected to disrupt the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, which began on Monday, over issues such as political killings, deteriorating law and order, Maratha reservation, farmer suicides, and unemployment. The decision to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the government before the session was taken at a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday. Opposition leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, gathered at the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Mumbai.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Bhai Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party's Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, and Jayant Patil of the Peasants and Workers Party were present."Those who have committed sins will not be spared"

The politicisation of crime is on the rise. The government has betrayed the Maratha community and farmers. The people of Vidarbha and Marathwada are suffering. The government has worked for the benefit of the contractors and goons. Wadettiwar made these remarks while addressing a press conference at the Press Club after the Maha Vikas Aghadi decided to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the government before the session.

"The Mahayuti government is making false promises to the people and is insensitive towards farmers," said Ambadas Danve, who accused the government of being sympathetic towards the contractors and goons.Wadettiwar said, "Under this government, the politicisation of crime has increased. The Home Ministry is creating a 'RIL' (Reliance Industries Limited) in the police department. In Pune, 200 goons marched in a parade and drugs were found in Kotiawadi, but the government is silent. Goons get protection from the government, so the police do not arrest them."