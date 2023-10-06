Those who worked from home during pandemic have no right to teach us: Eknath Shinde hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of his government regarding the deaths of patients in state-run hospitals. Shinde retorted by suggesting that those worked from home doing Facebook live during COVID-19 had no right to teach others.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Shinde alleged that when people were dying of coronavirus, some persons were sitting at home counting money. Earlier in the day, Thackeray attacked the Shinde-led government for the death of several patients in state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a short span, alleging that people were losing lives due to its corrupt governance. He also accused the government of procuring medicines without any tendering process and demanded a CBI probe into it.

On Thackeray's criticism that Shinde did not visit the kin of those who died in government-run hospitals, Bawankule said the Shiv Sena (UBT) head as CM ran the government from home. Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde government on Friday over the death of several patients in some state-run hospitals in a short time, alleging people were losing lives due to its corrupt governance