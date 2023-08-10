Thoughts and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj to be played in audio format everyday at Mantralaya

The Maharashtra government announced that the views and achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be played in audio format at the Mantralaya for a few minutes every day on its public announcement system.

The move, which will be on for a year, was launched on Wednesday with the intention that people visiting the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, draw inspiration from the legendary 17th century king’s life. This is an initiative of the state cultural affairs ministry.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were present at the launch of the system on Wednesday. The state administrative headquarters, also known as Mantralaya, has a public announcement system which is occasionally used for issuing instructions to people on the premises. The system will now be used for announcing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s thoughts at 10.45 am everyday, a statement issued by the state cultural affairs department said.

People, state employees and officers who visit the Mantralaya, are expected to draw inspiration from the life and works of Shivaji Maharaj. This system will be on for one year to commemorate the 350th year of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, the statement said.