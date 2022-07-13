Thousands of devotees takes darshan of Shri Krishna in Pandharpur

Thousands of Pandharpur devotees who came for Ashadi Yatra chanting Gyanoba-Tukaram to the tune of Taal Mridang, celebrated Gopal Kalya at Shrikrushna Temple at Gopalpur.

There is a tradition of blackening Ashadhi and Karthikeya. Gopalkala is celebrated in Gopalpur on the full moon day after the celebration of Ashadi Ekadashi. Devotees, who have been in Pandharpur for the last five-six days, have been flocking to the city for Gopal Kalya since Wednesday morning. The Warakaris of Dindi were going to Gopalpur in the morning after bathing in the moonlight and going around the city. A large crowd of devotees had gathered at Gopalpur to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna. Gopalkrishna was anointed in the temple in the morning. After that, Kakada Aarti was performed with attractive attire. In the presence of thousands of devotees, the dahihandi was broken in the morning.

In a large brass pot in the Dindya temple at Gopalpur, the devotees were chanting the traditional kalya kirtan and offering dahi lahya to the devotees. Thousands of devotees, who had visited the temple, waited for their return.